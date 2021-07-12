Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Tifton

(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff has called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate a shooting death that happened this weekend.

Jada Golson, 23, was shot and pronounced dead at Southwell Hospital Saturday morning after an incident Friday night at a home in the 4800 block of Union Road.

Two others were being treated for gunshot wounds, and they survived.

Central Avenue becomes Union Road, headed towards Lenox.

An autopsy on Golson’s body is set for this week at GBI Headquarters in Decatur.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee man, 28, was left with serious injuries following a late Saturday night a...
Tallahassee man seriously injured in Friday night hit-and-run
A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
The Tallahassee Police Department said it is investigating an early Sunday morning car crash...
TPD investigating early morning crash with ‘serious injuries’
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating overnight homicide
TPD said two incidents involving the fraudulent use of credit cards happened at Publix located...
TPD asking public for help identifying suspects wanted in credit card theft

Latest News

FSU's logo at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.
Mixed news for FSU baseball with their top two high school commitments
FILE PHOTO: Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the...
Florida House leader: No need for immediate changes to building codes
FILE PHOTO: Burnette is accused of facilitating tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from...
Jury seated in JT Burnette trial
FHP says Lakisha Stevens hit a tow truck driver who was standing at the side of an FHP squad...
UPDATE: Injured tow truck driver doing well after hit-and-run, suspect identified