FAMU hosted the funeral services for their former president Dr. Frederck Humphries Saturday

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A final goodbye for former FAMU President Dr. Frederick S. Humphries as his going away service was held at the Al Lawson center Saturday to cap off a weekend of events and to celebrate a life full of accolades.

“He never turned down a challenge. He never backed away from a fight,” exclaimed former Executive to the President at FAMU Sterling Adams.

The name Frederick S. Humphries means the world to thousands of people, and brings people from all walks of life together.

“So from me getting from Chicago, the inner city of Chicago where all of my family was lost and in the inner city to helping me walking across that stage, totally changed my life,” said FAMU Foundation Chair Jemal Gibson.

The former president did this so his students could blend together and become a cohesive unit

“He was a guy that was a visionary. He was a guy that believed in his students,” shares FAMU alum and film director Rob Hardy. “He was a guy that gave chances and he wanted to go recruit the top students but he also wanted to make a way for students who might be on the verge of not making it and put us all in the melting pot and said you guys are the greatest.”

While Hardy received a scholarship through Dr. Humphries and Gibson did not, but they both were treated as if they could walk on water.

“Like he was directly connected to you. If you were a man, you were his son, if you were a young lady, you were his daughter,” explained Gibson.

His impact was so profound, his death letters from the White House singing his praise

“Because even in his own passing he commands the respect of an American President and an American Vice President,” exclaimed Deputy Director for the Office of Public Engagement for Kamala Harris. “That tells you all you need to know about who Fred Humphries truly was.”

And although he’s physically gone, his legacy lives forever.

“I think that he was a testament to say, I’m going to help set you guys up so you can turn around, pay that forward and set somebody else up. And that’s the legacy of Dr. Fred Humphries.”

Dr. Humphries even left a message to the next generation of leaders.

“He told me to tell you, that when you guys win, with the support of representative Al Lawson, that you continue to make this university great,” said Humphries youngest son Laurence Humphries.

The Humphries family says they want to give thanks to everyone who loved their dad and allowed him to touch their lives.

