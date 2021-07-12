UPDATE: Injured tow truck driver doing well after hit-and-run, suspect identified

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the woman it arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a tow truck driver seriously injured.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday when a car was traveling west on Ross Road, east of US Highway 319. FHP was investigating another crash in that area at the time.

FHP says Lakisha Stevens hit a tow truck driver who was standing at the side of an FHP squad car discussing the removal of a disabled trailer from an earlier crash. Troopers have identified the tow truck driver as James Conner, a 28-year-old Tallahassee man.

Following the hit-and-run, the suspect car did not stop and FHP troopers started to chase it. The pursuit ended in a neighborhood on Balkin Road when troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the car, the probable cause affidavit says.

Troopers could “smell a faint odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and the odor of fresh and burnt marijuana” while speaking to Stevens, the affidavit says. During an inventory of the car, troopers found a styrofoam cup with an alcoholic beverage in the driver’s cup holder and three open containers of marijuana in Stevens’ purse, the affidavit says.

When a trooper reviewed their car video, they noticed Stevens ate a baggie containing a white substance, and she later said it was “hydro,” also known as hydrocodone, according to the affidavit.

Stevens agreed to a breath test, and it resulted in .000 BAC.

“At the conclusion of the DRE evaluation, it was determined that Ms. Stevens was impaired by cannabis and was unable to operate a vehicle safely,” the affidavit says.

Stevens faces the following charges:

DUI - serious bodily injury

Leaving the scene of a traffic crash with injuries

Fleeing and eluding

Reckless driving

Resisting arrest without violence

Driving while license suspended

Parkway Wrecker Service said on Facebook Monday morning that Conner is doing well, but he is terribly sore from the crash.

“Thank you for the prayers, they are greatly appreciated. God has his arms wrapped around him for sure,” the post said.

We just wanted to say Thank you for all the calls and messages asking about our driver, he is doing good, just terribly... Posted by Parkway Wrecker Service Inc. on Monday, July 12, 2021

