Four Valdosta first responders hospitalized after sustaining injuries from down power line

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Four Valdosta first responders have been hospitalized after being injured by a downed power line on Madison Highway Monday afternoon, according to the city.

Three Valdosta firefighters and one Valdosta Police officer have been taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

The city says around 4 p.m. Monday, the Valdosta Fire and Police departments responded to a call of a down power line on Madison Highway, near Dampier Street.

Officials say as personnel arrived on the scene to check the line, a vehicle drove near it, causing the line to fall further towards the first responders.

The city says their conditions are currently unknown.

There was a severe thunderstorm warning in the area at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

