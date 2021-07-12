Advertisement

FSU’s Hunter Perdue selected by Miami Marlins in 2021 MLB Draft

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State right-handed pitcher Hunter Perdue has been drafted in the 10th round with the 299th overall selection by the Miami Marlins in the 2021 MLB Draft.

2021 was Perdue’s first season with the Tribe. He went 1-3 with a 3.27 ERA in 20 relief appearances.

Prior to his time with the Seminoles, Perdue pitched at State College of Florida, going 14-2 with a 3.47 ERA in 132.1 innings of work.

Perdue is the third Seminole to be drafted this year, along with Mat Nelson (35th overall, Cincinnati) and Robby Martin (230th overall, Colorado).

