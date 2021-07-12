Advertisement

FSU’s Matheu Nelson selected by Cincinnati Reds in 2021 MLB Draft

The Cincinnati Reds selected Matheu Nelson with the 35th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft
By Will Desautelle
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State catcher Matheu Nelson has been selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 35th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Nelson will join Buster Posey and Cal Raleigh as active Seminole catchers in professional baseball.

Nelson’s pick value is listed at $2.10 million. He is the first Florida State player to be selected on Day 1 of the MLB Draft since DJ Stewart was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 25th pick in 2015.

The Seminole backstop led the nation with 23 home runs and was top 10 in the country with 66 RBI this past season. He also hit .330/.436/773. The catcher led the Seminoles with 17 doubles and 50 runs scored. Furthermore, his defense took a major step forward in 2021 as he threw out 16 attempted base-stealers.

Nelson was named the ACC Player of the Year and was a unanimous First-Team All-American.

