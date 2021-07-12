Advertisement

FSU’s Robby Martin selected by Colorado Rockies in 2021 MLB Draft

FSU's Robby Martin swings at a pitch against the Florida Gators.
FSU's Robby Martin swings at a pitch against the Florida Gators.(Florida State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State outfielder Robby Martin Jr. has been drafted in the eighth round, 230th overall, by the Colorado Rockies in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Martin slashed .260/.352/.451 this year with the Seminoles, hitting 11 home runs in 54 games this past season.

Martin is the second player to get drafted this year from Florida State, along with catcher Mat Nelson, who was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 35th overall pick on Sunday.

