Goats on the lamb: Two goats remain on the loose after roaming near Blair Stone Road, Capital Circle over weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s not something you see every day while on police duty.

Two Tallahassee police officers got an unexpected call on Saturday when they were asked to try and wrangle three goats spotted weaving in and out of traffic along a busy roadway.

A Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson says they were only able to wrangle one of the goats.

The other two are still on the loose, and it’s not clear who they belong to.

TPD says they received several calls Saturday afternoon about three goats roaming near Blair Stone Road and Capital Circle SE.

That’s when Officer Amison and Officer Davis came to the rescue.

TPD says their biggest concern that day was safety, not just for the three goats but for drivers as well.

“If anyone’s riding through the area, especially on Capital Circle where the speed limit is a little bit higher, they might not have time to stop in time, so we want to make sure that when people are out and about and see stuff like that, they’re calling into the CDA at our non-emergency number so that we can try to get the issue resolved,” said Alicia Turner, a spokesperson with TPD.

Turner says there is a way to register your livestock.

It’s through the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO says it’s not required, however, it helps them get the animals back to their rightful owners in the case they wander off or go missing.

TPD says if you spot the other two missing goats to call their non-emergency line at 850-606-5800.

If you would like to register your livestock through the Leon County’s Sheriff’s Office, click here.

