‘Greed’ or ‘Government overreach’? Prosecution and defense make opening statements in Burnette corruption trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day One of the JT Burnette trial consisted of jury selection and opening statements.

Jury selection began around 9:00 a.m. Monday, wrapping up at 12:45 p.m. The jury has ten women and four men. Opening statements then began at 2:00 p.m.

The prosecution’s opening statement lasted about 45 minutes, with Assistant United States Attorney Stephen Kunz speaking.

Kunz told the jury, this is a case about corruption in the city of Tallahassee between 2012 and 2017. He says JT Burnette helped former City Commissioner Scott Maddox commit a “violation of public trust.”

“This is a case about greed,” said Kunz. “Pure, unadulterated desire for money.”

Kunz broke the case against Burnette down into three parts:

2013-2014: $100,000 bribe to kill McKibbon hotel project

2015-2017: $40,000 bribe from FBI agents posing as real estate developers (in 4 $10,000 bribes)

May 2017: lying to the FBI

The defense’s opening statement took more than 2 hours.

Tim Jansen says this is a case about “government overreach.”

He says Burnette is a “visionary that has done so much for this community,” calling him a “creative mind,” and citing his multiple development projects.

Jansen says every single recording of conversations between Burnette and FBI agents is important in context.

“Once you look at all the evidence, Burnette had no criminal intent to bribe. He tried to dissuade them for a year, a year and a half, not to pay,” Jansen said.

Burnette’s attorney also argues that his client didn’t know about the payments to Governance until they’d been happening for months, and that he was upset when he found out.

“Burnette got mad because he didn’t authorize it. If he had authorized it why would he get mad?” Jansen questioned.

Jansen’s opening statement wrapped up around 4:45 p.m.

Court reconvenes at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

