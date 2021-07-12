Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: July 12, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 11, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee man, 28, was left with serious injuries following a late Saturday night a...
Tallahassee man seriously injured in Saturday night hit-and-run
A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
The Tallahassee Police Department said it is investigating an early Sunday morning car crash...
TPD investigating early morning crash with ‘serious injuries’
TPD said two incidents involving the fraudulent use of credit cards happened at Publix located...
TPD asking public for help identifying suspects wanted in credit card theft
Leon County Booking Report: July 11, 2021

Latest News

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating overnight homicide
Leon County Booking Report: July 11, 2021
Gavel on wooden block
3 indicted in Moultrie fight that led to baby’s death
TPD said two incidents involving the fraudulent use of credit cards happened at Publix located...
TPD asking public for help identifying suspects wanted in credit card theft