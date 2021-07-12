Leon County deputies investigating overnight homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of Pensacola Street and White Drive.

Deputies responded to the area around 2 a.m. Monday and found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. LCSO says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is classified as a homicide and the LCSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units have assumed the investigation,” LCSO says.

Deputies have not identified the victim as of 9 a.m., since the next of kin still needed to be notified.

If you have any information for deputies, reach out to the sheriff’s office at 850-606-3300. To stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

