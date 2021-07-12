Mixed news for FSU baseball with their top two high school commitments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State baseball got mixed news during the early portion of the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Seattle Mariners selected shortstop Edwin Arroyo with the No. 48 overall selection during the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The 17-year old Puerto Rican from Arecibo Baseball Academy, who was at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla. this past year, is likely to sign with a slot value of 1.54 million.

Here is what MLB.com had to say about Arroyo: One of the younger players in the 2021 Draft class, Arroyo quickly established himself as the best player from Puerto Rico on the summer showcase circuit, including picking up a pair of hits at the Perfect Game All-American Classic. The potential up-the-middle player is getting the chance to be evaluated more closely this spring after coming to Florida to attend Central Pointe Christian Academy for his senior season. Arroyo offers an intriguing package of athleticism, defense and offensive potential, though he has a ways to go to get there. A switch-hitter, who is a bit better from the right side of the plate, Arroyo has good contact skills, and while he lacks current strength, he does have the chance to grow into some extra-base pop. Defensively, Arroyo has every chance to stick at shortstop, with plenty of arm strength, good hands and easy actions at the premium position. Arroyo can actually throw with both hands and has pitched left-handed. That doesn’t necessarily impact his Draft stock, but does point to some intriguing athleticism in the Florida State recruit. Performing well against better competition in Florida as the spring unfolds could help his stock could soar.

Arroyo was ranked as the No. 83 prospect in the MLB Draft by MLB.com.

The good news for FSU came soon after Arroyo’s selection as two-way player, pitching prospect Jackson Baumeister took to his twitter to announce that he intended to follow through with his commitment to FSU and pass on being selected in the MLB Draft for now.

Baumeister was ranked as the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft by MLB.com.

Baumeister was ranked as the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft by MLB.com.

Here is what MLB.com had to say about the 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher: The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla., has had three alum make it to the big leagues, most notably Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. Hunter Barco, a left-handed pitcher now at the University of Florida, was a solid Draft prospect in 2019 who opted to head to school. Baumeister, once a two-way player who caught and pitched, but is now focusing on the mound, has the chance to be the first player from the school to be taken in the first five rounds since Jones. Baumeister’s stock on the mound has been ticking upward since he’s returned from a minor knee issue, and his decision to pitch only hasn’t hurt, either. He’ll sit in the 92-94 mph range and can reach back for 96, with some run. He complements it with a solid curveball, a three-quarters breaking ball he’s been landing for strikes, though it will morph into a slider-like pitch at times. He has a pretty good feel for a changeup, but doesn’t really need it at this level. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Baumeister fits the prototype of the prep right hander with some upside. His improved strike throwing as he focuses on pitching is a strong sign and reason he might go high enough to keep him from attending Florida State.

