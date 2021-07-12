Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested for refusing to wear mask on plane, spitting on passengers

Adelaide Schrowang
Adelaide Schrowang(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WWSB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police said a Sarasota woman is in jail in Fort Myers after creating a ruckus on a Delta Airlines jet Wednesday, WWSB reported.

Airport police at Southwest Florida International Airport arrested 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang after they were called to help flight attendants remove her from the plane when she refused to wear a mask, an arrest report said.

Police said the airliner’s cabin crew said Schrowang was disruptive as the plane sat at the gate, refusing to wear a mask, arguing with flight attendants and spitting at other passengers. The captain ordered her removed from the flight, but she refused to leave her seat.

Authorities arrived to escort her off the plane. When Schrowang refused to leave and began yelling at officers, police restrained her, handcuffed her and took off the plane, police said.

Schrowang continued to be disruptive during her trip to the Lee County Jail, as well as during the booking process, the report noted.

Schrowang was charged with resisting an officer, trespassing and interference with aircraft operations. She remained in custody Friday morning under a $65,000 bond.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Tallahassee man, 28, was left with serious injuries following a late Saturday night a...
Tallahassee man seriously injured in Saturday night hit-and-run
A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
The Tallahassee Police Department said it is investigating an early Sunday morning car crash...
TPD investigating early morning crash with ‘serious injuries’
TPD said two incidents involving the fraudulent use of credit cards happened at Publix located...
TPD asking public for help identifying suspects wanted in credit card theft
Leon County Booking Report: July 11, 2021

Latest News

Hiram police are investigating a shooting incident which involved a truck slamming into a bar...
Police: Man opens fire, drives truck into bar after being asked to leave
FILE - In this June 29, 2021 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S.'s top general in...
Top US commander in Afghanistan hands over command
FILE PHOTO: Burnette is accused of facilitating tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from...
JT Burnette federal corruption trial begins
Proof is the first brewing company in the Sunshine State to recapture carbon dioxide, or CO2,...
Proof Brewing Company is 1st in Florida to install new technology that will reduce carbon footprint