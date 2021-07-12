Proof Brewing Company is 1st in Florida to install new technology that will reduce carbon footprint

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee brewery has become the first in Florida to brew beer with a new technology that’s also good for the environment.

“It’s not only becoming more environmentally friendly,” said Byron Burroughs, the founder of Proof Brewing Company.

Proof is the first brewing company in the Sunshine State to recapture carbon dioxide, or CO2, to reduce emissions while making their beer.

“We found that we were paying a lot, tens of thousands of dollars a year for CO2, when we actually produce more CO2 than we can actually use in the process,” said Burroughs.

Burroughs says they weren’t initially looking to change their system, but things changed during the pandemic.

“During COVID we had a lot of situations with CO2 shortages and fluctuations in pricing and we reached out to Earthly Labs,” he said.

Earthly Labs is a Texas-based company that installed the CiCi system.

And while Proof Brewing Company is reducing its carbon footprint, Burroughs says the new system will actually produce a tastier beer.

“The CO2 that is produced during fermentation, when it is then filtered and scrubbed by the system, it’s an even purer CO2 than the CO2 that we’ve purchased so it parts a much more cleaner and more pure flavor to the beer,” he explained.

As for when the new carbonated beer will be available for customer consumption? Burroughs says they will have a special release beer coming soon.

He says the announcement will be made on social media, and from that point forward all of their beer will be carbonated with reusable CO2.

