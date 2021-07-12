Advertisement

Seminoles soccer releases 2021 schedule

(Florida State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles soccer program has unveiled its 2021 regular season schedule and will see a return to non-conference play.

FSU, and the rest of the ACC, played a conference-only schedule last year due to COVID-19.

The Seminoles open their slate with three-straight home games and play four of their first five at the Seminole Soccer Complex, starting with a three-game slate between Texas A&M (August 19), Alabama (Aug. 22) and South Alabama (Aug. 26).

FSU will hit the road for the first time this year on Aug. 29 at Colorado before returning to Tallahassee for their final home non-conference game against Florida on September 2.

Road trips to Florida Gulf Coast (Sept. 9) and Auburn (Sept. 12) round out the out-of-conference year for FSU.

ACC play begins on Sept. 18 for the Noles. FSU will welcome Boston College (Sept. 18), Pitt (Sept. 23), Syracuse (October 7), Miami (Oct. 10) and Virginia (Oct. 28) to the Complex.

The Noles will visit Louisville (Sept. 26), Clemson (Oct. 1), Virginia Tech (Oct. 15), North Carolina (Oct. 21) and Duke (Oct. 24).

FSU went 13-1-2 last season, earning the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and making the national title game before falling to Santa Clara on penalty kicks, 1-4.

