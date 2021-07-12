Advertisement

Vaccination rates low in southwest Georgia as cases increase

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A study from Georgetown University pinpoints southwest Georgia as part of a COVID cluster.

The Georgetown study and the southwest Georgia public health director both say vaccinations here are at a stand still.

Southwest Georgia health director Dr. Charles Ruis says the Georgetown study is correct.

Vaccination rates are not high enough and it’s leading to the continued spread of COVID-19.

“Our vaccination rates are lower than we would prefer, but of course that’s true for the entire state of Georgia,” Dr. Ruis said.

Dr. Ruis says only about 39% of Georgians have been fully vaccinated with about 44% receiving at least one shot.

With vaccines available through public health, Archbold Medical Center, most pharmacies and even church groups, Dr. Ruis says he doesn’t know how else to reach the community.

Some of the lowest vaccination rates are among people in their 20s.

“Only about 20 to 22% of that group has had even one vaccination,” he said.

“For me being vaccinated, getting the vaccine, was a no-brainer,” said Jennifer Davis, who caught COVID-19 back in December.

Davis says she’s hoping people will get the vaccine so they don’t struggle with lingering effects as she has.

“I’m still going through some things with COVID, you know. My smell and taste are still off,” she said.

Davis says the vaccine is saving lives and she says that’s reason enough for everyone to get it.

“If the vaccine can help people not to have to suffer from the things that I’m having to go through, I definitely would recommend it,” Davis shared.

