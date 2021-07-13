Advertisement

1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting outside Detroit banquet hall

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East...
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East Side.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting left a man dead and five other people wounded outside a banquet hall in Detroit.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East Side.

Police say a man died, while two other male victims and three female victims were expected to recover.

WXYZ-TV reported from the scene that more than 100 people were gathered for an event at the banquet hall.

The shooting left the outside of the building riddled with bullet holes.

No arrests were immediately reported, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating overnight homicide
FHP says Lakisha Stevens hit a tow truck driver who was standing at the side of an FHP squad...
UPDATE: Injured tow truck driver doing well after hit-and-run, suspect identified
Leon County Booking Report: July 12, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Burnette is accused of facilitating tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from...
Jury seated in JT Burnette trial
Red and blue lights
Four Valdosta first responders hospitalized after sustaining injuries from down power line

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: July 13, 2021
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries
Officials in Minnesota say they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways.
Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways
What's Brewing? July 13, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: July 13, 2021