6 people, including 4 girls, hurt in Monday morning Capital Circle crash

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says six people, including four girls, were hurt in a crash on Capital Circle Northwest Monday morning.

According to troopers, a sedan was heading south on Capital Circle, near Shuler Road, around 6 a.m. Monday. The sedan hit a curb, bounced off it and landed into the grassy median and continued into the northbound lanes. That’s when the sedan hit a camper being pulled by a pickup truck, breaking the camper into several large sections.

A 29-year-old woman, 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl all suffered serious injuries in this crash. A 31-year-old woman, 6-year-old girl and 8-year-old girl had minor injuries. All of the injured people were riding in the sedan, FHP’s press release says.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

FHP says charges are pending in this crash.

