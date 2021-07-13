Advertisement

Ag Commission pushes for red tide emergency declaration

FILE - In this Monday Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, dead fish are shown near a boat ramp in...
FILE - In this Monday Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, dead fish are shown near a boat ramp in Bradenton Beach, Fla. Collin O’Mara, the president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, says he was stunned when he took a boat ride Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, to survey the effects of red tide in the Gulf of Mexico. The toxic algae bloom has overrun Florida's southern Gulf Coast this summer. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Capitol News Service
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in response to the ongoing red tide blooms on the state’s west coast.

Fried said an emergency declaration is necessary to free up additional state resources that could aid in mitigating the toxic algal blooms.

“This is something that is too big for our local governments to bear on themselves, between just the resources to clean up the waters, look at different treatment opportunities. So this has to be a partnership between the state and the local, which unfortunately we haven’t seen as much with this governor as we may have seen in year’s past,” said Fried.

In a statement, the Governor’s Office told us the state has been engaged with impacted local governments and has provided resources to aid and assist in the clean up of fish kills.

The Governor’s Office also explained why it has so far refrained from issuing an emergency order.

“In 2018, a state of emergency was declared which freed up a funding source to provide financial support to local communities to assist in cleanup efforts. For the time being, DEP has identified a funding source and is already working to provide grants to assist local communities with cleanup efforts,” said DeSantis Deputy Communications Director Jared Williams.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating overnight homicide
FHP says Lakisha Stevens hit a tow truck driver who was standing at the side of an FHP squad...
UPDATE: Injured tow truck driver doing well after hit-and-run, suspect identified
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after a man was found with...
Tallahassee police investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries
Three Valdosta firefighters and one Valdosta Police officer have been taken to South Georgia...
UPDATE: Valdosta fire and police chiefs call power line injuries ‘tragic, unforeseen’

Latest News

Columbus mom wants masks optional for kids.
Orange County again recommending masks
Three Valdosta firefighters and one Valdosta Police officer have been taken to South Georgia...
UPDATE: Valdosta fire and police chiefs call power line injuries ‘tragic, unforeseen’
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
6 people, including 4 girls, hurt in Monday morning Capital Circle crash
Three Valdosta firefighters and one Valdosta Police officer have been taken to South Georgia...
Four Valdosta first responders hospitalized after sustaining injuries from down power line