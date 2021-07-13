Following Tallahassee hit-and-run, tow truck drivers plead for motorists to be careful

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a Tallahassee woman allegedly struck a tow truck driver working a crash scene on Ross Road Saturday night, some in that industry are asking drivers to use this as a reminder to be vigilant around accidents.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, James Conner with Parkway Wrecker Services went to the hospital after the hit-and-run incident. He’s expected to recover.

Sgt. Brian Speigner was right beside Conner when it happened.

“He falls to the ground beside my car and honestly I’m thinking the worst,” he said.

Josh Vann is a driver at Parkway Wrecker and a coworker of Conner.

“My heart dropped,” he said when asked for his initial reaction to the news. “We all prayed, and we’re so thankful that he’s ok.”

Vann said this should serve as a wakeup call to anyone on the road. Florida’s Move Over law is there for a reason.

“And it’s not only a law, it’s a respect thing too,” he said.

Traves Dice works for a different Tallahassee company, but he said he knows Conner.

“It’s like someone hitting one of my brothers,” he said.

Dice knows the dangers lurking on the side of the road: “the only thing separating you from traffic is this much space.”

His wife, Amanda, said she also is aware of the risks.

“Ten inches or less from swiping him, hitting him,” she said.

Her plea for drivers to stay alert is personal.

“I want him to come home to our family,” she said. “Between us we have five children, they want him home every night.”

A life was spared over the weekend, but those in the tow truck industry realize every night, drivers are just inches from tragedy. According to AAA, a tow truck driver dies on the job every six days.

