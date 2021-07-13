Advertisement

Former Jackson County deputy sentenced to 12+ years in jail for planting drugs at traffic stops

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Jackson County deputy convicted of planting drugs during traffic stops has been sentenced to 12 years, six months and eight days in jail.

Former Jackson County Deputy Zachary Wester was convicted in May on 19 charges, including racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, perjury, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jurors found him guilty of planting evidence during three traffic stops and falsifying the accompanying arrest reports. He was found not guilty on charges in nine other traffic stops.

Wester was fired from the Jackson County Sheriff’s office in September 2018 and the sheriff requested an outside investigation. FDLE arrested the deputy in July 2019. Agents say they analyzed more than 1,300 minutes of video from Wester’s body-worn camera to build the case against him.

Wester denies planting the drugs and falsifying reports and testified in his own defense during the trial.

Last week, Wester asked a judge to release him from jail until the outcome of an appeal is determined. His appellate attorney filed the request, saying “Mr. Wester will diligently prosecute his appeal.”

The attorney asked the judge to consider the request immediately after the sentencing hearing.

Wester was given a credit of 58 days served.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating overnight homicide
FHP says Lakisha Stevens hit a tow truck driver who was standing at the side of an FHP squad...
UPDATE: Injured tow truck driver doing well after hit-and-run, suspect identified
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after a man was found with...
Tallahassee police investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries
Three Valdosta firefighters and one Valdosta Police officer have been taken to South Georgia...
UPDATE: Valdosta fire and police chiefs call power line injuries ‘tragic, unforeseen’

Latest News

POTUS Barack Obama
Leon County Commissioners hold off on naming ‘Obama Street’ in Tallahassee
Former Jackson County deputy sentenced to 12+ years in jail for planting drugs at traffic stops
A Miami man is facing 114 charges stemming from an alleged scheme to defraud the state’s...
Man faces 114 charges in alleged $2 million unclaimed property fraud scheme
FILE - In this Monday Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, dead fish are shown near a boat ramp in...
Ag Commission pushes for red tide emergency declaration