Jackson County third graders exceed expectations on FSA

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - COVID-19 took a toll on adults and children alike. Add in Hurricane Michael, and Jackson County kids felt like the odds were stacked against them.

When Hurricane Michael hit in 2018, many children lost their homes, but education was still a priority. When COVID-19 hit, it became even more difficult for students in Jackson County to have a sense of normalcy at school.

Despite everything they had to go through, Jackson County third-graders raised their scores on the FSA Reading Assessment by 4% from 2019.

This 4% increase led the state of Florida in third-grade reading assessment increases for 2021.

“The best resource we have in our district are our teachers,” Michael Kiltz of the Jackson County School Board said. “They do a great job with educating our students.”

The School Board hopes to continue this increase in the years to come and level up to an ‘A’ district.

