Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: July 13, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 12, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating overnight homicide
FHP says Lakisha Stevens hit a tow truck driver who was standing at the side of an FHP squad...
UPDATE: Injured tow truck driver doing well after hit-and-run, suspect identified
Leon County Booking Report: July 12, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Burnette is accused of facilitating tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from...
Jury seated in JT Burnette trial
Red and blue lights
Four Valdosta first responders hospitalized after sustaining injuries from down power line

Latest News

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries
FHP says Lakisha Stevens hit a tow truck driver who was standing at the side of an FHP squad...
UPDATE: Injured tow truck driver doing well after hit-and-run, suspect identified
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating overnight homicide
Leon County Booking Report: July 12, 2021