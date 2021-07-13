Advertisement

Leon County Commissioners hold off on naming ‘Obama Street’ in Tallahassee

POTUS Barack Obama
By Edan Schultz
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission voted 5-2 Tuesday to gather more information and look at other options, rather than rename East Pensacola Street in honor of former President Barack Obama.

East Pensacola runs from South Monroe to Franklin Boulevard in downtown Tallahassee. Staff had recommended that stretch to be named in honor of the nation’s 44th president after considering 10 roadways. That included portions of Springhill and Tram roads.

Renaming East Pensacola eliminates a duplicate street name with segments of Pensacola that are no longer contiguous. It also requires the fewest address changes among the roadways evaluated, and is in a highly visible location to visitors and residents, staff noted.  But commissioners at their Tuesday evening were not ready to move forward with the plan.

Any roadway change would mean notifying residents and businesses along the street via advertising and informational packets that outline change of address related issues and actions. There would also be the cost of putting up new street signs.

The Leon County Commission first looked into naming a roadway after President Obama in 2018.  That plan was paused after confusion over whether the city or the county had the authority to do so.

