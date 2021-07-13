MANGO A GO: Plans ripen for ‘Project Mango’ Tallahassee fulfillment center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve plans for a massive retail warehouse operation on the city’s east side, dubbed “Project Mango.”

The vote comes despite concerns raised by people living near the 170-acre site at Mahan Drive and Interstate 10. Critics are concerned about traffic, noise, and other environmental impacts from the construction of the 630,000 square feet warehouse. About 900 people have signed a petition against the project. They’ve also called the process rushed and cloaked in secrecy.

“I am very concerned about the impact that this development is going to have both on the neighborhood and on the greenway,” said Ann Bidlingmaier during a public hearing on the project in June. “I don’t understand why it has been kept under wraps so far, and it seems to be a given that this will be approved. And I think a lot more thought and planning should go into the impact this development is going to have.”

It’s not clear what company is behind the project, though online retail giant Amazon calls its warehouses “fulfillment centers” and has been rapidly adding facilities across the country.

The project is expected to create more than 2,000 construction jobs and the warehouse will employ more than 1,500 people. It will operate 24 hours a day with two shift changes, according to the development plans.

Seven parties submitted written public comments to the commission that were included in the agenda. Six of the seven were against the project, many raising the same concerns as at prior hearings.

“The project is moving forward with little concern for public input,” neighbor Steven Bohl wrote in a comment submitted to the commission.

“To have our local government bowing and scraping to attract a giant exploitive multinational corporation does nothing for our quality of life or prosperity,” wrote Wills Flowers, also criticizing the $2.5 million in taxpayer dollars going toward the development.

“A business of this size and type should not be placed adjacent to a floodway within an area surrounded by residential neighborhoods,” wrote Andrew Rasmussen.

The commission’s vote comes after the project was approved in June at an Application Review meeting and by the Development Review Committee.

