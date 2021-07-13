Advertisement

Pair of former Seminoles to represent Spain in Tokyo

Guard Leonor Rodriguez and small forward Maria Conde will don the red and yellow of Spain in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.(Florida State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A pair of former Florida State women’s basketball players will be representing their native Spain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Guard Leonor Rodriguez and small forward Maria Conde will don the red and yellow, with Rodriguez representing Spain for the second straight Olympic games and Conde making her Olympic debut.

Rodriguez averaged 6.2 points in 13.9 minutes in this past year’s EuroBasket tournament while Conde averaged 7.0 points and shot 50% from the floor, including a 42.9% clip from three (6-for-14).

Spain will face South Korea (July 25), Serbia (July 29) and Canada (July 31) in group play this month.

