Tallahassee police investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after a man was found with life-threatening injuries on North Monroe Street Tuesday morning.

TPD says the man was found around 7 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Monroe St. The department did not describe the nature of this investigation in its tweet.

If you have information for police, call TPD at 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.

