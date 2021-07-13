Advertisement

Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways

Officials in Minnesota say they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways.
Officials in Minnesota say they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways.(Source: City of Burnsville via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Officials in Minnesota said they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes.

The goldfish, which can grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase algae in lakes. Officials in the Twin Cities suburb of Burnsville found 10 fish in Keller Lake earlier this month while doing a water quality survey.

On Monday, 18 additional fish were found. Some were 18 inches long and weighed about 4 pounds.

“Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!” the city said in a tweet. “They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.”

Burnsville officials have worked with Carp Solutions, a startup company that develops new technologies for controlling carp, a larger cousin of goldfish.

The company uses boat electrofishing to capture the fish, said founder Przemek Bajer. Wires electrify the water and the stunned fish float to the surface to be netted and measured.

In Burnsville, the fish were ultimately killed.

Goldfish and carp can survive in frozen lakes and those with very poor water quality because they can live without oxygen for long periods, the Star Tribune reported. They also show up in healthier lakes.

“I think that they are getting more and more common,” Bajer said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating overnight homicide
FHP says Lakisha Stevens hit a tow truck driver who was standing at the side of an FHP squad...
UPDATE: Injured tow truck driver doing well after hit-and-run, suspect identified
Leon County Booking Report: July 12, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Burnette is accused of facilitating tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from...
Jury seated in JT Burnette trial
Red and blue lights
Four Valdosta first responders hospitalized after sustaining injuries from down power line

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: July 13, 2021
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries
What's Brewing? July 13, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: July 13, 2021