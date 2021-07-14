Franklin County softball team to pie Sheriff if goal met for World Series fundraiser

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Franklin County softball team is raising money to represent the state in the Dixie Youth Softball World Series in Virginia.

The Franklin County Darling All Stars will be called Team Florida in the World Series. The team is holding a fundraiser to help with travel expenses and uniforms.

The team is hoping to reach a goal of $5,000 and, when they reach it, Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith will get a pie in the face.

The Franklin County Darling All Stars are holding a fundraiser to help with travel expenses and uniforms for a trip to the World Series in Virginia. (Leigh Sheridan)

The team says they have until July 22 to meet their goal. To donate, click here.

