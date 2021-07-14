FSU Drone Team assists with Surfside recovery efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University sent its drone team to Surfside to assist with rescue and recovery efforts after a horrific condo collapse claimed the lives of 95 people and left hundreds without a place to call home.

The team is part of FSU’s Center for Disaster Risk Policy — and they’ve been there since June 25. The drones have helped first responders create 3D digital incident maps of the collapse site.

In less than 30 minutes, they’re able to send the latest data to responders’ phones as they search through the rubble.

FSU says this has increased safety and improved the effectiveness of recovery efforts. At first, drone flights were every two hours, and the four-person team worked around the clock.

RELATED: Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

Now, during recovery, they are creating maps four times a day, which mark important locations where something is found in the pile.

The data is being used in the investigation into why the towers collapsed. David Merric, the center’s director, says originally the tech was intended for hurricane response, and the collapse was an extremely tragic time to test it out.

“I know the entire team wishes there was some good outcomes here,” Merric says. “That’s true with most of the folks here. Everybody wishes there had been more on the rescue side, and unfortunately it didn’t play out that way.”

Merric says the last 20 days have been a blur, and he may never know the reason why the towers collapsed. But, they are working to stop this from happening again.

The FSU group has joined other state and local drone teams to fly a total of 200 missions and capture more than 28,000 images of the site for FEMA Urban Search and Rescue members.

The FSU drone team will continue its mission in Surfside through the weekend. The director says the team will also help the State of Florida with rapid needs assessment this hurricane season — traveling across hundreds of miles to identify which shorelines have the most damage, and how much response efforts are needed.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.