LCSO makes crystal meth bust following traffic stop

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday for grand theft and methamphetamine trafficking, among others, following a vehicle chase.(Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday for grand theft and methamphetamine trafficking, among others, following a vehicle chase.

Daniel Foster was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude, resisting without violence, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

While an LCSO deputy was on patrol, she observed a unfamiliar vehicle at a home where known drug activity has occurred. After running the license plate through LCSO dispatch, the deputy found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Jackson Co.

Additional deputies arrived on scene and established surveillance and waited for the vehicle to leave the residence, LCSO said. Deputies observed the vehicle leaving the home and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle sped away and a short vehicle pursuit ensued.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Foster, abruptly stopped the vehicle and then ran away while holding a black backpack. Foster dropped the backpack while running from deputies, according to LCSO.

Deputies observed Foster run behind a home and then briefly lost sight of him. Foster was eventually found hiding in the bushes. He was taken into custody without further incident. While searching Foster, Deputies discovered approximately $2,500.00 on his person.

Deputies discovered approximately 33 grams of crystal methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

