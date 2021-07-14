Marianna man arrested after demanding employment at Winn Dixie, threatening violence

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - A Marianna man was arrested Wednesday morning after demanding employment at Winn Dixie and threatening employees.

Gabriel Steel Dejkunchorn, 23, was arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon, false imprisonment and depriving use of 911.

MPD said it responded to the Winn Dixie located at 4478 Lafayette Street around 9 a.m. in reference to a subject cut and threatening staff members.

Dejkunchorn threatened the manager with violence if the manager made any sudden movements or tried to call anyone for help, according to MDP. After having his written employment agreement, Dejkunchorn left the building and attempted to leave the area.

Dispatch was able to provide a description of the vehicle Dejkunchorn was attempting to flee the scene in. Upon contact with Dejkunchorn, deputies detained him and treated his wounds.

It was also discovered the wounds Dejkunchorn sustained were from self-mutilation.

