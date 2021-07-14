Advertisement

Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after surgery

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) - Pope Francis was seen leaving the hospital on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon.

Witnesses said a car carrying Francis, 84, was seen leaving Rome’s Gemelli Polytechnic hospital Wednesday morning.

Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when the pope’s audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after a man was found with...
Tallahassee police investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
6 people, including 4 girls, hurt in Monday morning Capital Circle crash
Three Valdosta firefighters and one Valdosta Police officer have been taken to South Georgia...
UPDATE: Valdosta fire and police chiefs call power line injuries ‘tragic, unforeseen’
Former Jackson County Deputy Zachary Wester has been sentenced to 12 years, six months and...
Former Jackson County deputy sentenced to 12+ years in jail for planting drugs at traffic stops

Latest News

Currently, 67 large fires are burning across the United States, scorching nearly 918,000 acres...
Wildfires burn at record pace across western US
Dr. Farah Khan says a flight attendant yelled at her after she put her daughter's dirty diaper...
Doctor threatened with ‘no fly list’ for leaving dirty diaper in airplane trash
The doctor says a flight attendant yelled at her for throwing away her daughter's dirty diaper...
Doctor claims flight attendant threatened her with 'no fly list' over dirty diaper
The suspect, who had reportedly been trying to carjack the deputy, was killed in a shootout...
Gunman kills man, shoots deputy at Wis. gas station