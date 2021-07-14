A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flipped over on U.S. Highway 301 near the Alachua-Bradford County line.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, Bradford County Fire Rescue got the call of a flipped semi near the bridge crossing the Santa Fe River on U.S. 301.

Fire Rescue found the driver unresponsive. The driver is confirmed dead.

The truck contains ferric sulfate which is a type of acid that Fire Rescue officials confirm has not leaked from the truck.

