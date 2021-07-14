Advertisement

A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flipped over on U.S. Highway 301 near the Alachua-Bradford County line.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, Bradford County Fire Rescue got the call of a flipped semi near the bridge crossing the Santa Fe River on U.S. 301.

Fire Rescue found the driver unresponsive. The driver is confirmed dead.

The truck contains ferric sulfate which is a type of acid that Fire Rescue officials confirm has not leaked from the truck.

