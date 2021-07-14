Advertisement

Wild Adventures welcomes baby lemur

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures just welcomed a new baby lemur as one of the endangered animals they’re working to protect.

Cory and Topanga are both ring-tailed lemurs and they arrived together at Wild Adventures.

Zookeepers said they were surprised when Topanga gave birth a month ago. They didn’t know she was pregnant because they said she didn’t show any signs.

The ring-tailed lemurs are native to Madagascar and it’s the only place in the world you can find them in nature.

They’re endangered due to habitat loss and other issues.

Wild Adventures wants your help naming the baby lemur.

They’ll be holding a naming contest on Facebook.

Wild Adventures hopes to provide future populations for these species.

“One of the main purposes of the zoo is to help promote animals in the wild, so we want to be ambassadors for conservation. We want to make sure everyone can see these animals for generations to come. So conservation is a big part of that and we want to make sure we are able to contribute,” said Caitlin Mcdargh, a zookeeper at Wild Adventures.

Part of the species survival plan is breeding and this was their first successful run.

Another species in the plan is their greater one-horn rhinoceros. They’re working to keep him healthy and hope to either send him to another zoo to mate with another rhino or have another rhino come to the zoo.

