Chaires Little League looking to come one step closer to World Series dream

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Williamsport, Pennsylvania: Just another spot on the map for many of us living in the United States.

But, for those who grew up playing America’s pastime, it’s the place dreams are made of: The spot of the Little League World Series.

One Tallahassee all-star team is just a few steps from making that dream more real than ever before.

This weekend, the Chaires All Stars are heading to the Florida state tournament in Palm Coast, beginning Friday. As one of the last eight teams remaining in the state, a win this weekend makes them the Florida representative in the Southeastern Regional, where they’ll be one step away from the LLWS.

Chaires’ coaching staff is excited to see the kids hard work pay off, while the guys are happy to break new ground with the program.

”For a lot of these kids, some kids never make it this far, so I think for them it’s a once in a lifetime thing, just play your heart out, go as far as you can do and leave it all on the field,” said coach James Burke.

”That’s amazing ,it’s like all I’ve been wanting to do ever since I was starting t-ball in here, I was watching the older kids do it and it was really cool,” player Bubba Davis said.

”Some of the older team’s, they’ve gone through a lot of hard competition and I just feel like we have the grit and will to do it,” Brigs Sparkman, another player, added.

Chaires is in Pool B with teams from Tampa Bay, Dr. Phillips and Merritt Island.

Martin County North LL, Ft. Lauderdale LL, Northeast LL and Sarasota LL comprise Pool A.

Chaires opens its run at the state tournament against Merritt Island at 7 p.m. on Friday.

This year’s Southeast Region Tournament will be held in Warner Robins, Georgia from August 6-11.

