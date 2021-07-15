Advertisement

Chick-fil-A coming to Notre Dame campus after student, faculty opposition

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus...
Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition of Chick-fil-A to its dining services.(WNDU)
By WNDU staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - After opposition expressed by both students and faculty, the University of Notre Dame announced Thursday that a Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to campus.

WNDU reported the opening is expected early next year.

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition to its dining services.

Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina pledged to “go to war” for Chick-fil-A’s principles after he heard some students at the school wanted to keep the fast-food chain off of their campus

“Notre Dame has examined the concerns surrounding Chick-fil-A’s charitable giving, discussed them with company representatives, campus partners and students and believes that Chick-fil-A has responded to these issues in a satisfactory manner,” the university said in a statement.

“Our students have overwhelmingly expressed a desire to have a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus, and we look forward to opening one early next year.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...
MANGO A GO: Plans ripen for ‘Project Mango’ Tallahassee fulfillment center
Madison King
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges
Tinessa Hogan, 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The bodies of her...
Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
6 people, including 4 girls, hurt in Monday morning Capital Circle crash
A battle is brewing within the Leon County School District, stemming from allegations that...
Chiles High School principal fighting back after being given 2-week suspension

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
The Dixie Fire was burning near Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday.
California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire
Incoming TE Gross says Seminole vets helping him learn ropes throughout summer
Excessive heat, extreme drought, wildfires and heavy storms plague the country.
Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 missing in Grand Canyon
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission stranding team is investigating a possible trapped...
FWC investigating possible trapped manatee situation in Taylor Co.