Chiles High School principal fighting back after being given 2-week suspension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A battle is brewing within the Leon County School District, stemming from allegations that Lawton Chiles High School Principal Joe Burgess had misused funds meant to help Advanced Placement students.

Now, Burgess is taking his own action against the district.

This all came to light with a small item on the Leon County School Board agenda Tuesday night.

Burgess was reprimanded with a two-week suspension without pay, but wants a chance to prove his innocence.

The LCS Board voted to send the issue to a state level mediator, and the district later released the findings of a third-party investigation into Burgess’ managing of AP funds.

A law firms alleges that burgess improperly paid employees for extra duty work and falsified records pertaining to payroll documents. However, the investigation also found there is insufficient evidence to conclude that Burgess violated any law and the district’s guidance on the issue can be unclear at times.

LCS Superintendent Rocky Hannah recommended a two-week suspension without pay, and Burgess tried to appeal. That’s when it was decided to send it to the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings.

Legal representation for the longtime principal said Burgess is being denied his right to clear his name, and said in a statement, in part:

He was shocked to recently learn that he was under investigation for allegedly misdirecting Advanced Placement (AP) funds, but he was satisfied the investigation was closed when proof was provided that the payments were proper. As such, he felt personally targeted when the investigation shifted to an entirely new allegation of wrongdoing once the initial allegation was disproven.

The district denies there has been more than one investigation. The investigation mentions several other staff members whose names are redacted from documents.

WCTV was told by one staff member that there were roughly 20 people who spoke with investigators at Chiles. Some of them received letters from Superintendent Hannah Wednesday saying they were cleared.

