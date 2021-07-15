Advertisement

Cuban-Americans rally for freedom at Florida Capitol

Thursday, a group of Cuban-Americans gathered at the Florida Capital, showing solidarity as the...
Thursday, a group of Cuban-Americans gathered at the Florida Capital, showing solidarity as the country rallies for its freedom.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, a group of Cuban-Americans gathered at the Florida Capital, showing solidarity as the country rallies for its freedom.

The group joined thousands of other Cuban-Americans with the island nation as it pushes for a regime change.

It was a small group of Florida State University students with the Cuban-American Student Association. They’re worried about loved ones who still live in Cuba, and want to draw attention to the crisis.

A protestor from Thursday’s rally told WCTV that the island was hit hard by Hurricane Elsa last week and people are dying because of COVID-19, poor access to healthcare and lack of food.

Sofia Gonzalez with the FSU Cuban-American Student Association said she still has family in Cuba and blames the Cuban government for the problems.

“It’s not letting them have the same right that we have right here to go peacefully protest,” said Gonzalez. “They can’t peacefully protest because Cuban police and government officials are shooting them down the streets just for doing what we are doing right now.”

The small group of students said they plan to be back here again Friday for another peaceful protest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...
MANGO A GO: Plans ripen for ‘Project Mango’ Tallahassee fulfillment center
Madison King
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges
Tinessa Hogan, 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The bodies of her...
Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal
A battle is brewing within the Leon County School District, stemming from allegations that...
Chiles High School principal fighting back after being given 2-week suspension
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
6 people, including 4 girls, hurt in Monday morning Capital Circle crash

Latest News

A family vacation canceled after a Thomasville woman said Norwegian cruise line changed up its...
Thomasville family cancels vacation amid COVID-19 vaccine guideline troubles
Phil and carol Swartz set sail late last month on the first Celebrity cruise out of Fort...
Tallahassee couple returns from first cruise since pandemic
Gov. Ron DeSantis told young members of Cuba’s military to “live in the history books” by...
DeSantis urges Cuban military to overthrow government
Her list of records and accomplishments is staggering. But what truly makes Theresa Edwards our...
Our Ultimate Olympian: Edwards’ path to Olympic greatness rooted in Cairo