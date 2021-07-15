Cuban-Americans rally for freedom at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, a group of Cuban-Americans gathered at the Florida Capital, showing solidarity as the country rallies for its freedom.

The group joined thousands of other Cuban-Americans with the island nation as it pushes for a regime change.

It was a small group of Florida State University students with the Cuban-American Student Association. They’re worried about loved ones who still live in Cuba, and want to draw attention to the crisis.

A protestor from Thursday’s rally told WCTV that the island was hit hard by Hurricane Elsa last week and people are dying because of COVID-19, poor access to healthcare and lack of food.

Sofia Gonzalez with the FSU Cuban-American Student Association said she still has family in Cuba and blames the Cuban government for the problems.

“It’s not letting them have the same right that we have right here to go peacefully protest,” said Gonzalez. “They can’t peacefully protest because Cuban police and government officials are shooting them down the streets just for doing what we are doing right now.”

The small group of students said they plan to be back here again Friday for another peaceful protest.

