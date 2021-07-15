Advertisement

Family of Marianna shooting victim speaks out

Erick Lovely is fighting for his life after being shot from outside of his vehicle on July 3.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On July 3, 2021, Erick Lovely was in the backseat of a vehicle when a bullet came from outside the vehicle and struck him, leaving him in critical condition.

After Lovely was struck, the driver of the vehicle Lovely was in drove to Sonic, located on the 4200 block of Lafayette Street, to tell an officer what had happened, according to Marianna Police Department.

Lovely was promptly taken to a Dothan hospital, then taken to a hospital in Pensacola after suffering a stroke, according to his mother. Lovely has undergone five surgeries, but is still fighting to recover. His family says they need love and prayers to help get them through this tough situation.

On July 9, 2021, Sa’Hmaad Johnson was arrested in regards to the shooting, and is believed to have fired the shot that struck Lovely, according to police. Johnson is currently awaiting his first appearance in the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Johnson will be tried as an adult.

On July 14, 2021, an arrest warrant for Ric’tavious Reed was filed for and granted, and Reed turned himself into Marianna Police Department that same day. Reed has been transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility as well.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on Facebook to help Lovely’s family with rising medical expenses. A celebration ceremony will be held in Marianna at Madison Square Park on July 17.

