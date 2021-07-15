FWC investigating possible trapped manatee situation in Taylor Co.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission stranding team is investigating a possible trapped manatee situation at the Hickory Mound Wildlife Management Area in Taylor County.

FWC told WCTV that the situation was reported to them Thursday afternoon, and they are monitoring the situation and working on a plan in case the manatees are trapped in that area.

FWC it “is possible” that the manatees may be stranded, and the team will decide their course of action by tomorrow.

This situation is “still in the investigation stage at this point,” according to FWC.

