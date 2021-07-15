GDOT announces partial closure of I-75 North in Lowndes Co. for project

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation - Southwest announced Wednesday that a portion of I-75 North in Lowndes County will be closed for the next two weeks beginning Thursday.

The closure will occur on I-75 North from milepost 1 to 3 in Lowndes County, GDOT said. The contractor reconstructing the Exit 2 interchange plans to close right lane to continue work on the new ramp area.

Weather could delay the start or end of the closure.

