GDOT announces partial closure of I-75 North in Lowndes Co. for project

The Georgia Department of Transportation - Southwest announced Wednesday that a portion of I-75...
The Georgia Department of Transportation - Southwest announced Wednesday that a portion of I-75 North will be closed for the next two weeks beginning Thursday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation - Southwest announced Wednesday that a portion of I-75 North in Lowndes County will be closed for the next two weeks beginning Thursday.

The closure will occur on I-75 North from milepost 1 to 3 in Lowndes County, GDOT said. The contractor reconstructing the Exit 2 interchange plans to close right lane to continue work on the new ramp area.

Weather could delay the start or end of the closure.

