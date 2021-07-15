Health officials concerned as COVID-19 rates rise in North Florida, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID-19 rates continue to rise nationwide-including in Florida and Georgia, and local health officials are warning that the delta variant is a serious threat — especially for the unvaccinated.

Leon County is not immune to climbing cases, with the positivity rate now above seven percent, and health officials at Florida A&M University say vaccinations are slowing down and fewer people are getting tested for the virus, too.

The FAMU COVID-19 testing site is now testing fewer than 600 people a day. Tanya Tatum, FAMU’s Director of Student Health Services, said that’s about half the number they saw this time last year. She attributes the rise in positive cases to the decline in vaccinations.

Tatum added that the case numbers could keep climbing as college students return and kids go back to school. She said it’s important not to let your guard down.

“I just really hope that people, if they are not getting vaccinated, that they still make sure they’re testing, particularly if they are symptomatic, they’ve got to come in and get tested,” said Tatum. “We’ve got to catch this as soon as possible so we don’t keep spreading COVID throughout the community.”

Tatum said she would like to see more people get vaccinated especially among younger adults, which she said is the population where they are seeing the lowest numbers. She added that the vaccine site is averaging as much as 60 people a day, and is hoping that number will go up to the hundreds.

