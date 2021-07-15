Advertisement

Incoming TE Gross says Seminole vets helping him learn ropes throughout summer

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The impact of freshman can often boil down to many things in the college football season: Did you early enroll? Were you active over the summer? Were you studying the playbook? Were you a position of need?

So many factors play so many roles, but for a guy like Koby Gross, the transition seems to be going well.

And that’s a good thing: The three-star tight end from California is most certainly at a position of need and getting caught up will be paramount if he’s to contribute this fall.

But the good news is, in player-run practices, he seems to be getting all the help he needs from upperclassmen, hoping to get guys better and his fellow fresh faces.

“They’re also teaching a lot because we’re the future of the program so they’re not going to tell us something we’re not supposed to do,” Gross said. “It’s real nice having the older guys, and even some of the newer guys like the early enrollees, like Josh Burrell, he’s been helping me a lot, so, it’s been real nice having that.”

