Two arrested in Marianna shooting case

Marianna Police have reportedly arrested two people in connection with July 3rd shooting.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: 7/15/21. 3:55 p.m.: Marianna Police have reportedly arrested two people in connection with July 3rd shooting.

Sa’Hmaad Johnson and Ric’Tavious Reed were allegedly involved in the shooting.

Johnson was charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Reed was charged with being an accessory after the fact for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

On July 3, 2021, Erick Lovely was in the backseat of a vehicle when a bullet came from outside the vehicle and struck him, leaving him in critical condition.

After Lovely was struck, the driver of the vehicle Lovely was in drove to Sonic, located on the 4200 block of Lafayette Street, to tell an officer what had happened, according to Marianna Police Department.

Lovely was promptly taken to a Dothan hospital, then taken to a hospital in Pensacola after suffering a stroke, according to his mother. Lovely has undergone five surgeries, but is still fighting to recover. His family says they need love and prayers to help get them through this tough situation.

On July 9, 2021, Sa’Hmaad Johnson was arrested in regards to the shooting, and is believed to have fired the shot that struck Lovely, according to police. Johnson is currently awaiting his first appearance in the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Johnson will be tried as an adult.

On July 14, 2021, an arrest warrant for Ric’tavious Reed was filed for and granted, and Reed turned himself into Marianna Police Department that same day. Reed has been transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility as well.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on Facebook to help Lovely’s family with rising medical expenses. A celebration ceremony will be held in Marianna at Madison Square Park on July 17.

