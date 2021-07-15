Use of force in April officer-involved shooting ruled justified

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A grand has jury ruled that use of force in the April officer-involved shooting at the Valencia Drive apartments was justified, the State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

This incident involved a justifiable use of deadly force and thus lawful under the provisions of Florida Statutes Sections 843 and 776, according to the documents.

The probable cause was approved by State Attorney Jack Campbell.

On April 9, a Tallahassee Police Department deputy shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation the night before Thursday.

TPD released bodycam footage from that night the following week.

TPD Sergeant Donnie Glunt, who was struck by a car driven by the suspect, testified. Civilian victims reviewed footage and testified as well.

