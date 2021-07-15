Advertisement

Use of force in April officer-involved shooting ruled justified

A grand has jury ruled that use of force in the April officer-involved shooting at the Valencia...
A grand has jury ruled that use of force in the April officer-involved shooting at the Valencia Drive apartments was justified, the State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A grand has jury ruled that use of force in the April officer-involved shooting at the Valencia Drive apartments was justified, the State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

This incident involved a justifiable use of deadly force and thus lawful under the provisions of Florida Statutes Sections 843 and 776, according to the documents.

The probable cause was approved by State Attorney Jack Campbell.

On April 9, a Tallahassee Police Department deputy shot and killed an armed man following a hostage situation the night before Thursday.

TPD released bodycam footage from that night the following week.

TPD Sergeant Donnie Glunt, who was struck by a car driven by the suspect, testified. Civilian victims reviewed footage and testified as well.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...
MANGO A GO: Plans ripen for ‘Project Mango’ Tallahassee fulfillment center
Madison King
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges
Tinessa Hogan, 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The bodies of her...
Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
6 people, including 4 girls, hurt in Monday morning Capital Circle crash
A battle is brewing within the Leon County School District, stemming from allegations that...
Chiles High School principal fighting back after being given 2-week suspension

Latest News

Incoming TE Gross says Seminole vets helping him learn ropes throughout summer
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission stranding team is investigating a possible trapped...
FWC investigating possible trapped manatee situation in Taylor Co.
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at the forecast as your evening of Thursday, July...
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: July 15, 2021
A key witness was on the stand Thursday afternoon in the corruption trial of Tallahassee...
Key witness testifies in J.T. Burnette corruption trial
COVID-19 rates continue to rise nationwide-including in Florida and Georgia, and local health...
Health officials concerned as COVID-19 rates rise in North Florida, South Georgia