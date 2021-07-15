Advertisement

Valdosta man arrested on molestation, child porn charges

He was charged in connection to a Lowndes County child molestation incident.
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, a Lowndes County resident discovered a video on an electronic device that depicted a man engaged in sexual acts with a minor child, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as Henry Theodore “Ted” Salmon.

Deputies and detectives were called to his Arrowood Drive home and began an investigation. Salmon left the residence before authorities arrived.

As a result of that investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Salmon, charging him with possession of child pornography, child molestation, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, after firearms were found inside his home.

The sheriff’s office said Salmon managed to avoid the law for almost four days.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies and investigators located Salmon hiding in a storage building and took him into custody. He remains in the Lowndes County Jail.

This investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible. If you have any information about Salmon, you are asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900.

