Court adjourned in JT Burnette trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The federal corruption trial of JT Burnette has adjourned for the day, the judge announced in court Friday morning.

Judge Robert Hinkle announced there was a scheduling conflict. The announcement came after a private conversation between the attorneys and judge — who were wearing headphones and wireless mics.

Court was in session this morning at 9:00. Right away Judge Hinkle and attorneys put on head phones to have a private conversation. Judge Hinkle announced court was not going to continue shortly before 9:30 — Emma Wheeler (@EWheeler_WCTV) July 16, 2021

It is unclear at this point when court will resume next week. Before Judge Hinkle left the courtroom, he said he wasn’t sure how much information about the delay was going to be made public.

He said he hopes to post more information by noon.

