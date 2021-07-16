Advertisement

Court adjourned in JT Burnette trial

Day One of the JT Burnette trial consisted of jury selection and opening statements.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The federal corruption trial of JT Burnette has adjourned for the day, the judge announced in court Friday morning.

Judge Robert Hinkle announced there was a scheduling conflict. The announcement came after a private conversation between the attorneys and judge — who were wearing headphones and wireless mics.

It is unclear at this point when court will resume next week. Before Judge Hinkle left the courtroom, he said he wasn’t sure how much information about the delay was going to be made public.

He said he hopes to post more information by noon.

