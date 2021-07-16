Advertisement

DeSantis, state officials to join Texas governor at border Saturday

The Governor’s office announced Tuesday that the troop deployment to the U.S. – Mexico border...
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, will head to a border security briefing in Del Rio, Texas on Saturday.

The briefing will be led by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

FWC Lieutenant Colonel Brian Smith, FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen and Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gene Spaulding will also attend.

Last month, DeSantis directed Florida law enforcement agencies to send reinforcements to the southern border in Texas and Arizona.

