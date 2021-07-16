DeSantis, state officials to join Texas governor at border Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, will head to a border security briefing in Del Rio, Texas on Saturday.

The briefing will be led by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

FWC Lieutenant Colonel Brian Smith, FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen and Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gene Spaulding will also attend.

Last month, DeSantis directed Florida law enforcement agencies to send reinforcements to the southern border in Texas and Arizona.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.