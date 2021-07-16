Former FSU great Loucks hoping to put Nigeria on international hoops map

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida State basketball great is charting a new course on the international scene with a foe familiar to the United States.

Luke Loucks has spent the better part of his time post-college with the Golden State Warriors in some way, shape or form but now, he also serves as an assistant coach for the Nigerian national basketball team.

If you’ll recall, Nigeria upset the US earlier this week.

Loucks joined the Nigerian staff when Mike Brown took over just before the COVID-19 pandemic. he says the challenge for the staff has been taking a country full of talent and adding the infrastructure needed to succeed.

”We got a lot of talent to join in and there’s still eight-10 NBA players that won’t be a part of this team, but a lot of young talent that hopefully we can mold,” he said. “I think we’re 22nd, 23rd team in the world right now and by the end of this we hope to be top five.”

Nigeria is in Group B this year, along with Australia (who also beat the U.S. in a tune up game), Germany and Italy.

Nigeria’s first game is set for July 25 against Australia, followed by a July 28 matchup with Germany and a July 31 meeting with Italy.

